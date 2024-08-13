‘A more welcoming hospital’: Mass. healthcare facility reopening after upgrades, renovations

BROCKTON, Mass. — Brockton Hospital will once again open its doors to patients on Tuesday, more than a year-and-a-half after an electrical fire in February 2023.

For the last 18 months, nearby hospitals like Good Samaritan and South Shore Hospital have been inundated with Brockton Hospital patients, according to Signature Healthcare’s CEO Bob Haffey.

Haffey said he helped evacuate patients along with all the nurses and staff on the day of the blaze, as firefighters carried patients in stretchers down the staircases. Everyone was evacuated safely as smoke filled the hospital.

“Experts told us two years, and then there were others that told us we would never reopen, so I’m very happy to report we’re opening,” Haffey said. “We beat the odds, beat the experts.”

When patients return to the healthcare facility on Tuesday, they will notice a brand-new lobby as soon as they walk in and a completely renovated emergency department with 12 new beds for mental health patients, in addition to a new surgical facility.

However the maternity, pediatric, and inpatient behavioral health units are not ready yet.

“Ready to go. So, I think in four days the hundred or so surge beds that are going to open will be filled, so we’ll be back to where we were before,” Haffey said. “I think they’re going to see a more welcoming hospital.”

Haffey added, “We created it so it’s patient-centered as soon as you walk in the door you go to the information desk, you tell them why you’re here and they’ll direct you. So, completely renovated we blew this out it’s much brighter I guess much cleaner looking it wasn’t dirty but new stuff looks cleaner.”

Haffey said about 65% of their staff will be returning to Brockton Hospital after working in other hospitals since the closure. The rest are new hires.

