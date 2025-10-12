More than just a pastime: 22nd annual 100 innings of baseball underway in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — In Quincy, America’s pastime becomes far more than just a regular hobby.

The 22nd annual 100 Innings of Baseball began on Saturday, where players began to play continuously for 100 innings, going into the next day, usually about 36 hours.

The event, organized by The Angel Fund for ALS Research, has been running for over 20 years and aims to support research efforts to find a cure for ALS.

“It’s inspirational to watch these guys come out here and play hard just for the love of the game.”

Rich Kennedy, who founded the fund after losing his father and brother to the disease, was later diagnosed with ALS himself. Despite the challenges, the game continues to draw participants and supporters, raising a total of $24 million since its inception.

“This is the worst fight I’ve ever been in,” Kennedy said, “but it’s fantastic to come out and meet so many incredibly nice and generous people.”

Zach Rosenfeld, a player who started participating in 2016, travels from Florida each year to take part in the event. “It’s honestly my favorite weekend of the year. Just love the camaraderie and it’s a great event,” he said.

Kevin O’Leary, another player, shared the significance of the event for him and his family. “Now I’ve got my son playing with me,” he mentioned, emphasizing the community and familial bonds formed through the game.

The game, which began over two decades ago, has seen significant progress in ALS awareness and research.

Brett Rudy, Marketing Director for Boston Metro Baseball League, noted, “People are now well aware of what ALS is... it’s all about trying to find a cure for ALS.”

So far, this year’s edition of the game has raised about $55,000. To donate or help out, visit the link to their 100 innings of baseball’s website here.

