More than 20K without power in Massachusetts as nor’easter powers through

DEDHAM, Mass. — Thousands of homes and businesses across Massachusetts are in the dark Thursday morning as a powerful nor’easter packing snow, sleet, rain, and strong wind gusts powers through.

As of 11:30 a.m., more than 20,000 outages were reported statewide, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency tracker.

“Wind gusts 50-60 mph this morning will result in areas of wind damage,” Boston 25 Metrologist Shiri Spear warned.

The storm is expected to persist through the afternoon and early evening, bringing more snowfall to some parts of the Bay State.

Dozens of schools announced cancellations or delays due to the storm.

