More students across Massachusetts head back to school Tuesday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Tuesday marks the first day of school for students in several Massachusetts cities.

It’s back to class for students in Attleboro, Bourne, Chelmsford, Gloucester, Haverhill, Plymouth, Salem, and Saugus.

Staff at Manomet Elementary School in Plymouth put together a video welcoming students back to their classrooms.

A giant “Welcome Back Students!” sign was placed on the lawn in front of MES to help get students excited about the new school year.

MES has a student body of 254 elementary schoolers, but in total, more than 7,000 students in Plymouth will return to school on Tuesday.

Teachers and staff in Plymouth returned to their classrooms Monday.

Students in cities including Worcester and Lawrence got back to the books on Monday.

