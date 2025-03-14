Months-old baby burned by knocked over hookah in Boston

BOSTON — A months-old baby was burned after a hookah fell on the child in Boston Thursday.

Boston police officers responded to a report of a burned child on Bunkerhill Street around 9:47 p.m., a department spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Officers were told that a 2-month-old baby had non-life-threatening burns after a hookah was knocked over onto the child.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“At this time there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing,” a BPD spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

