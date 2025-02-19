Molotov cocktail sets car on fire as Nashua police search for suspect

NASHUA, N.H. — The Nashua Police Department continues its search for a suspect who set a car on fire with a Molotov cocktail.

The incident occurred back on January 20, when officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the area of 64 West Hollis Street to reports of a vehicle fire.

While investigating the surveillance footage, officers noticed a man setting the vacant vehicle on fire with the alleged Molotov cocktail.

It also appeared that while the man was setting the vehicle on fire, he may have suffered burns to one of his hands.

As a result of the vehicle fire, two other cars were damaged before the fire could be put out.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Nashua police at at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

