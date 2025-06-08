MK Miraculous Nominee Trust receives $1 million prize from instant ticket game

The MK Miraculous Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Money” instant ticket game.

The trust, represented by Thomas Bessette, opted to receive the prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nouria at 1313 Boston Road in Springfield.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

