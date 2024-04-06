Missing 14-year-old Mattapan girl found safe, police say

BOSTON — A 14-year-old girl from Mattapan is now safe after being reported missing.

On Saturday morning Boston Police had asked for help finding Teigan Greene who was last seen at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday near 4 Gladeside Terrace.

By Saturday afternoon police updated the search and said she had been found and was safe.

CANCEL-BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old, Teigan Greene, of Mattapan has been Safely Located https://t.co/YhzueH5gv7 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 6, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

