Minten scores in 9th round of the shootout as the Bruins beat the Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored twice and Fraser Minten had the shootout winner as the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Saturday.

A marathon matinée 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MPiVdrDpVS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

Minten beat Washington’s Logan Thompson with a backhand shot in the ninth round of the shootout to give the Bruins their third win in five games and help Boston gain ground in the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

WINNER WINNER, HAVE A MINT FOR DINNER 🍬 pic.twitter.com/8PakIFblJB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

Rasmus Sandin had a goal and an assist and Matt Roy also scored for the Capitals, who have lost two of their last three.

After a scoreless first period, the Capitals picked up their pressure to open the second, and it paid off. Just 1:15 minutes into the middle period, Roy fired an 86-mph slap shot past Boston’s Jeremy Swayman and into the top corner to give Washington the lead. It was Roy’s his first goal since Nov. 17, ending a 45-game scoring drought.

Minutes later, McAvoy fired a one-timer through traffic and past Thompson to even the score at 1. McAvoy has points in six straight games and 15 of his last 16 contests overall.

Charlie went to the knuckle puck 👊 pic.twitter.com/WuRhKOBCbT — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

Sandin became the third defenseman to get on the board when his shot from point knuckled past Swayman, giving the Caps a 2-1 edge.

Following a couple of power-play chances for the Bruins, including a 5-on-3 opportunity halfway through the third, McAvoy tied the game by deflecting Pavel Zacha’s shot past Thompson and eventually forcing overtime.

A DMAN DEFLECTION 💪 pic.twitter.com/wFs8csjWw8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

Swayman had 25 saves in the win. Thompson stopped 32 shots in the loss.

9 for 9 in the SO 👌 pic.twitter.com/lm3xfLDuqe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2026

Up next

Bruins: At the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Capitals: Host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

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