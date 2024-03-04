Milton police seek help in search for young woman last seen in Boston

MILTON, Mass. — Police in Milton are turning to the public for help tracking down a young woman who was last seen in Boston over the weekend.
Mimmi Huria, 18, was reported missing from South Station, where she was spotted getting off a bus with plans to visit Dewey Square on Saturday around 12:15 p.m., according to the Milton Police Department.
“It has been confirmed Mimmi Huria got off the bus at South Station and was last observed near Dewey Square,” the department said in a statement.
Huria attends a boarding high school in Maine and was meeting family for the start of her school break, police noted.
Huria is described as Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with a slim build, dark eyes, and medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, khaki pants with red pants underneath, and possibly a scarf.
Police said Huria was traveling with two pieces of luggage and a guitar case.
Anyone with information on Huria’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milton police at 617-698-1212.
Transit police are assisting Milton officials with an investigation into her disappearance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
