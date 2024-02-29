Local

Milford school bus driver arrested for alleged possession of child porn

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Robert Nolan milford child porn (Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Milford school bus driver on Wednesday accused of having a collection of child porn at his home.

27-year-old Robert Nolan is charged with possession of child pornography and disseminating photographs of sexual or intimate parts of a child.

Milford Police Detectives along with the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force say they arrested Nolan at his house around 4:30 p.m. without incident.

A Milford Public Schools spokesperson confirms Nolan was a school bus driver for the district. Details of his employment were not immediately available.

He was held on $10,040 bail and will be arraigned in Milford District Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

