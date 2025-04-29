Milford officer, K9 partner rescue 8-year-old with autism found clinging to tree in pond

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford police officer and his K9 partner are being credited with saving an 8-year-old with autism who was found clinging to a tree in a pond.

Milford police first received a call around 4:00 p.m. from a mother reporting her 8-year-old, non-verbal, autistic son had escaped their home through a first-floor window.

As officers began sweeping the area, Milford Police K9 Officer Brian Sanchioni and his partner Titan began tracking.

Milford police say Titan quickly began showing high interest in a long stream of water across the street the boy’s home.

After following the stream for around 600 feet, Titan jumped into the water and proceeded under a small bridge where the missing child was found clinging to a small on the bank of the pond.

After rescuing the child and reuniting him with his mother, he was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation.

“We’re grateful for a quick and positive outcome. This speaks to the invaluable nature of resources like the K-9 unit. With more, we’re able to do more. My hats off to K-9 Officer Sanchioni, K-9 Titan and all the other units that responded to help this family in their dire hour,” Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said in a statement.

