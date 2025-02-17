Milford man accused of hurling racial slurs at officer, defacing cruiser during arrest, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford man is accused of hurling racial slurs at officers and defacing a police cruiser during his arrest for drunk and disorderly conduct, police say.

Matthew Daniello, 28, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance on Dogwood Lane.

Police say Daniello was intoxicated and became unruly with officers.

Daniello allegedly defaced one of the officer’s police vehicles and hurled racial slurs at another responding officer.

Daniello is facing charges of assault and battery, defacing property, assault, strangulation or suffocation, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, assault and battery on a police officer, deface property and a Civil Rights violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

