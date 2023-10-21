Mike Vrabel, Dante Scarnecchia, to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBORO, Mass — Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia, will be inducted on Saturday, into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Vrabel was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

During his eight-year tenure in New England, Vrabel appeared in 142 of 145 possible games, starting in 127 games, including all 17 playoff games.

Vrabel played a major role in the Patriots dynastic run that included three Super Bowl championships in four years (2001, 2003, and 2004).

As a Patriot, he caught eight regular season passes and two more in the playoffs. All 10 of his receptions were for touchdowns, including receptions in back-to-back Super Bowl wins over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Vrabel currently serves as the Head Coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Vrabel will be the the 29th player inducted into the the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of NFL legends like John Hannah and former teammates Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Kevin Faulk, Rodney Harrison, Richard Seymour, Matt Light and Vince Wilfork

Vrabel will be joined at this year’s ceremony by long-time assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft when the Patriots Hall of Fame nomination committee held their annual meeting in April.

Scarnecchia has been on the sidelines for 10 of New England’s 11 Super Bowl appearances. Scarnecchia was the Patriots’ special teams and tight ends coach from 1982 to 1988, including the Patriots’ Super Bowl XX squad. A brief tenure as a defensive assistant for the 1996 Super Bowl team preluded Scar’s career-defining time as the Patriot’s offensive-line maestro during their dynasty.

The only Super Bowl Scarnecchia didn’t coach in, XLIX, came during his two-year foray into retirement before football (and three more Super Bowls) called him back into service.

Scarnecchia is just the fourth person to be selected by Kraft as a contributor, joining team founder Billy Sullivan, former play-by-play announcer Gil Santos and longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti.

Fans will have a shorter wait than usual to see who will be the next Patriot alum to be enshrined at Patriot Place. During a special halftime ceremony during the Patriots’ home opener against the Eagles this season, Robert Kraft announced the team would be waiving its four-year waiting period and inducting 3-time MVP and 6-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Tom Brady into the hall of fame this upcoming spring.

Brady’s ceremony will be held on June 12, 2024 inside Gillette Stadium

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group