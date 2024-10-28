Middleton firefighters battle brush fires from the air

MIDDLETON, Mass. — In Middleton, National Guard Black Hawk Helicopters lead the fight in the Upton Hill area.

Over and over Boston 25 saw choppers dumping water collected from nearby ponds, directly onto a stubborn and at times growing brush fire.

“The National Guard just started doing some air drops to help hit the hotspots and knock down the flames,” Middleton Fire Chief Douglas LeColst.

With homes nearby, this is a desperate attempt to keep the fire from spreading any further

“That fire is now at 233 acres. It has not damaged or directly threatened any residence at this time. But it tells you it has a lot of room to move out there,” said Dave Celino, the Chief Fire Warden for the MA Department of Conservation and Recreation.

In nearby Salem, it has been exhausting work.

Fire crews, armed with hoses and axes, cut their way into the woods, doing whatever they can to contain the brush fires

“It’s just grunt work. The guys have to get in there, hike it in, lay out the line and extinguish the fire. These fires customarily can’t be put out with brooms or anything, we have to put water on them, that’s what we are trying to do today, said Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne.

Salem and Middleton just two communities of dozens in Massachusetts and across Southern New England, trying keep brush fires at bay.

“They are all human caused fires. The common denominator are campfires,” said DCR Fire Warden Celino.

Authorities say, until we get some rain, if you are going in or near the woods be extremely careful with any fire source.

Even the smallest spark and cause major problems





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

