Middlesex DA Ryan to announce charges in connection with unsolved homicide

WOBURN, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan on Friday is slated to announce new charges in connection with an investigation into a previously unsolved homicide.
Ryan will address the media at 1:30 p.m. at the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office in Woburn, where she is expected to discuss “charges in a cold case homicide,” her office said in an advisory.
There were no additional details immediately available.
Boston 25 plans to stream the news conference live.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
