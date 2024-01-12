Local

Middlesex DA Ryan to announce charges in connection with unsolved homicide

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan

WOBURN, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan on Friday is slated to announce new charges in connection with an investigation into a previously unsolved homicide.

Ryan will address the media at 1:30 p.m. at the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office in Woburn, where she is expected to discuss “charges in a cold case homicide,” her office said in an advisory.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 plans to stream the news conference live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

