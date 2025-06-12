Middlesex DA to provide update on decades-old cold case

WOBURN, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan will provide an update on a decades-old cold case on Thursday afternoon.
Ryan is slated to speak about the development in the unsolved homicide at the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office in Woburn at 2 p.m.
Ryan’s office didn’t reveal any additional details ahead of the planned announcement.
Boston 25 News will stream Ryan’s update live.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
