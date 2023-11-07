WATCH: Suspects drive off after stealing gold necklace from 77-year-old victim, police say

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of suspects they say grabbed the head of an elderly victim and stole a gold chain right off of her neck.

Tyngsborough Police say on Monday between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Caroline Way a 77-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a black sport utility vehicle pulled beside her.

A Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old was driving with a Hispanic female passenger between 30 and 40 years old who was sitting in the front seat.

The female passenger coaxed the victim towards the car and then grabbed the back of her head and removed the gold necklace from the victim’s neck, according to law enforcement.

The victim was not injured and did not seek medical attention. The necklace is described as a gold rope chain with a pendant containing a family photograph.

Video shows a vehicle of interest driving in a nearby neighborhood.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on Tuesday.

“We are asking anyone with home surveillance footage or information that could assist us to please come forward,” Chief Richard Howe said. “We are hoping our community can help us resolve this case and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyngsborough Police at 978-649-7504.

