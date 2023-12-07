Waltham police officer, utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash while working detail

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Waltham police officer and a utility worker were killed in a hit-and-run crash on Totten Pond Road on Wednesday evening, officials said.

They have been identified as 58-year-old Paul Tracey and a 36-year-old man from Cambridge respectively. Tracey was a 28-year veteran of the force.

Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, with more charges expected. He will be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Thursday.

Police officer 58-year-old Paul Tracey of Waltham

District Attorney Marian Ryan says around 4 p.m., Simon was driving his pickup truck eastbound on Totten Pond Road when he pulled to the side of the road and attempted to make a U-turn, crashing into the car behind him. He continued on in his truck for about a quarter of a mile, according to officials, and struck Tracey and three other National Grid workers at a work site. Tracey and a worker from Cambridge were killed in the crash.

The other two National Grid workers were transported to an area hospital for their injuries. One of them has been treated and released.

After striking them, the DA’s office says Simon continued on and hit two other vehicles before abandoning his truck and fleeing on foot into the surrounding neighborhood.

Simon then allegedly pulled a knife on an officer nearby and stole his cruiser, crashing it on Winter Street. He fled on foot but was apprehended and is in police custody, according to officials.

Cell phone video from a witness shows the stolen cruiser driving at a high rate of speed away from police.

Large police presence shuts down busy Waltham road amid crash investigation

In a statement, National Grid said, “Our thoughts are with the crew members, their families and loved ones.”

State Police Detectives, crime scene technicians, MSP Collision Recon, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, and Waltham Police are all investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

Greg Hill Foundation has set up a fund to collect donations for the victims of the crash.

Officers from around the state line the streets to honor Waltham officer killed in hit-and-run crash

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Waltham police officer killed, gas worker seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, sources say (Peter Lobo)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group