Update: Police say missing foreign exchange students in Cambridge located

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — 8:00 p.m. update: Police say the missing teens have been located.

Both juveniles have been located. — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) February 14, 2024

Previous article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two teenage Vietnamese exchange students who went missing in Cambridge on Saturday.

Gia Hung Nguyen and Thi Thao Uyen Tran, who are both 16 years old, are in Massachusetts on a 10-day VISA, staying in Belmont and Andover respectively, according to police.

Neither of the teens speaks English.

According to officials, their exchange student study group says they were last seen inside The Coop in Harvard Square (1400 Massachusetts Avenue) on Saturday, February 10, around 3:40 p.m.

Gia Hung Nguyen is described as a 5′4″, 135 lbs. male with black hair.

Thi Thao Uyen Tran is described as a 5′0″, 110 lbs. female with black hair.

Anyone with information about either of teens’ whereabouts is asked to call Cambridge Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

