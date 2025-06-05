Trooper injured after cruiser flips over responding to incident on I-495, officials say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A trooper was transported to the hospital on Wednesday after his cruiser rolled over.

According to State Police, a trooper from the Andover Barracks was responding to an incident on I-495 shortly before 7 p.m. when his cruiser crashed and overturned near the Lowell Connector.

The trooper was able to free himself from the cruiser. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening, according to officials.

Part of the highway was closed during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.

State Police say the crash will be investigated in accordance with department policy.

No further information was immediately available.

