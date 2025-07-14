Tewksbury man arrested, accused of taking pictures of unsuspecting woman in a bathroom

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Tewksbury man is facing charges after allegedly photographing an unsuspecting victim while she was in the bathroom over the weekend.

23-year-old Prajwol Chaulagain was charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were called to a business on Main Street around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man taking pictures in the women’s bathroom.

Responding officers found a distraught victim and several witnesses.

They all claimed a man held a camera under a stall in the women’s bathroom and started taking photos of a person who was in there.

The suspect fled after the victim began screaming.

Police say Chaulagain, who remained at the scene, was quickly identified as the suspect.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Chaulagain was arrested in Lowell District Court on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

