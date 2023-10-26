Middlesex County

Teen charged with assault to murder in connection to shooting at Burlington apartment building

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A teen was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred outside a Burlington apartment complex last week.

A 16-year-old male is charged in Middlesex County with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery with a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

On October 17, officers were called to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex on Arboretum Way at 8:39 p.m. after a car crashed near building No. 5.

Immediately after, dispatchers received a call about shots fired in the same area.

Officials found a victim who claimed he had arranged a meeting with the teen suspect. The suspect then reportedly shot at the victim during the encounter but didn’t hit him.

A description of the suspect was provided and police learned the alleged shooter was wearing a GPS monitoring device.

On October 24, authorities say they found the 16-year-old suspect in Boston in the backseat of a car. He allegedly was carrying a loaded gun, a large amount of money, and marijuana.

In addition to the charges he’s facing in Middlesex County, he will also be charged in Suffolk County with carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to distribute a class D substance.

In early August, multiple units in the same apartment complex sustained ballistic damage after a shootout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

