Suspect accused of stealing iPhones from Reading porch sought by police

READING, Mass. — Police are asking area residents to check their security cameras after a suspect allegedly swiped several expensive phones from a front porch on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the male suspect captured on a neighbor’s security camera stole four new iPhone 14s to a home on High Street. The iPhone 14 costs anywhere between $700 and $1,000.

The victim told police they got a notification that their package was delivered by FedEx around 1:13 p.m. At about 1:22 p.m., a dark blue SUV (or potentially an older Toyota Rav4) was seen pulling in front of the home while a man walked to the front porch, carrying a package of his own.

Officials say he then reached down and swiped the package with the iPhones before driving off.

Anyone with information about the theft or anyone with additional security footage in the area of High Street and Mineral Street is asked to call Reading Police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

