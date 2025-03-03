Police seeking suspect accused of brandishing gun in fight over parking space in Groton

GROTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of pointing a gun at a 911 caller following a road rage incident on Saturday.

Groton Police say around 5 p.m., a 911 caller claimed a person pulled a gun on them following an altercation in a restaurant parking lot over a parking space with another driver.

There were no reports of any injuries. The individual pictured above is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information about what transpired is asked to contact Detective Andrew Davis at 978-448-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

