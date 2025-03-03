Middlesex County

Police seeking suspect accused of brandishing gun in fight over parking space in Groton

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Groton road rage person of interest (Groton Police Department)
GROTON, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of pointing a gun at a 911 caller following a road rage incident on Saturday.

Groton Police say around 5 p.m., a 911 caller claimed a person pulled a gun on them following an altercation in a restaurant parking lot over a parking space with another driver.

There were no reports of any injuries. The individual pictured above is considered a person of interest.

Anyone with information about what transpired is asked to contact Detective Andrew Davis at 978-448-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

