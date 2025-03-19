Student transport van carrying children veers off roadway into Sudbury marsh

SUDBURY, Mass. — One person was transported and two children were evaluated after a van veered into a marsh on Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responding to a motor vehicle accident on Old Sudbury Road at Water Row found a student transport van crashed in a marshy area.

Officials say the driver and two elementary school-aged children were still in the vehicle and needed to be rescued. Responding companies utilized a giant ladder to reach the group.

Sudbury transport van into marsh (Sudbury Police Department)

The driver was transported to an hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The children, who were uninjured, were evaluated and released to their parents.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

