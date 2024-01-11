Standoff in Cambridge prompts evacuation of nearby houses

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities responded to a Cambridge home for a report of a barricaded subject Thursday afternoon.

Police say a report of a domestic dispute in the area of Fenno and Sherman Street prompted officers to surround the home just before 3 p.m.

According to officials, the suspect is still inside the home and officers are working to get the individual out.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed, but the surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue negotiations.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

