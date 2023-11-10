Several lanes closed after serious motorcycle crash on I-95 in Reading

READING, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious motorcycle crash during the Friday evening commute.
Troopers responding to the area of Route 95 northbound near Exit 56 in Reading around 4:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision found the crash had left a motorcyclist unconscious in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Officials say the motorcycle operator is now alert and sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening.
It is unclear if the driver of the passenger car stayed on scene.
Multiple lanes of traffic have been closed while crews investigate the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
In #Reading, crash on I-95 NB at exit 56A, three lanes taken.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 10, 2023
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group