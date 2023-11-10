Middlesex County

Several lanes closed after serious motorcycle crash on I-95 in Reading

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
(Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

READING, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a serious motorcycle crash during the Friday evening commute.

Troopers responding to the area of Route 95 northbound near Exit 56 in Reading around 4:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision found the crash had left a motorcyclist unconscious in the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the motorcycle operator is now alert and sustained injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear if the driver of the passenger car stayed on scene.

Multiple lanes of traffic have been closed while crews investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

