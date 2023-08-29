Serious moped crash in Cambridge sends 2 people to the hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two people were injured in a moped crash in Cambridge Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of Putnam Avenue and Pleasant Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle collision found a moped and car had crashed into each other, according to Cambridge Police.

Authorities say a passenger of the moped and a passenger of the vehicle were both transported to local hospitals.

Putnam Avenue to Magazine Street and Pleasant Street to Chestnut Street are all closed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

