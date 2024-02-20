Serious injuries reported after head-on crash in Ashby

ASHBY, Mass. — Two drivers became entrapped after a serious collision in Ashby Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 324 Turnpike Road around 5 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash found that a 2003 white Cadillac Escalade and a 2008 red Ford pickup truck were involved in a head-on collision, according to police.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 43-year-old Ashburnham woman, and the driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old Townsend man, both needed to be extricated with hydraulic tools by fire and EMS personnel.

The Ashburnham woman was transported via medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center. The Townsend man was transported to the same hospital in an ambulance.

They are both considered to be in serious condition.

Turnpike Road was shut down at Main Street in both directions at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests the Cadillac partially veered into the eastbound lane while driving on Turnpike Road for unknown reasons, according to officials. The Ashburnham woman will be cited for the crash.

“During incidents such as these, seconds count. Our public safety professionals worked very effectively to secure the area, extricate the trapped persons, and transport them for care to the hospital,” said Ashby Fire & EMS Chief Mike Bussell.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

