Police: Suspect seen breaking into several Tewksbury cars, using stolen credit card in Lowell

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of breaking into multiple cars and using a stolen credit card Friday morning.

Tewksbury Police say they received several reports of motor vehicle break-ins on Worthern Place and Evergreen Road.

A Ring camera picture show the suspect wearing a bright-colored sweatshirt as he broke into a car around 3:19 a.m.

Police: Suspect seen breaking into several cars, using stolen credit card in Tewksbury (Tewksbury Police Department)

Numerous items were stolen during the rash of break-ins, including a credit card that was used at a Lowell liquor store at 8:35 a.m., according to police. The suspect was wearing the same sweatshirt seen in the Ring pictures.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the break-ins is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373, or tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.

