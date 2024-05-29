Police: Driver strikes pedestrian on sidewalk in Lowell, hits utility pole before rolling over

LOWELL, Mass. — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a pedestrian accident and rollover.

Officers responding to the 900 block of Chelmsford Street around 1:30 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash found a car rolled over with a pedestrian injured along the roadway, according to Lowell Police.

Both the driver of the car and the pedestrian were rushed to a Boston area hospital. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening by authorities.

Investigators say the motor vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian before crashing into a utility pole and rolling over.

It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The road has since been reopened.

UPDATE: Chelmsford Street at Cross Point is now open. LPD10 **Traffic Advisory** Chelmsford Street @ Cross Point is... Posted by Lowell Police Department (Official) on Wednesday, May 29, 2024

