Police: Barricaded subject in Dunstable transported to hospital after hourslong standoff

DUNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities transported a person for evaluation after an hourslong standoff with police on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a home on Main Street for reports of an individual experiencing a behavioral health crisis found the person had barricaded themselves inside the house, according to Dunstable Police.

Officials shut down the street and requested aid from the Northern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) to negotiate with the individual.

Police say they were eventually able to enter the home and found the individual. He was safely removed and transported to a nearby hospital, according to authorities.

There were no reports of any injuries.

“I would like to commend the work of our officers, with assistance from NEMLEC, for their professionalism during this incident,” said Chief Erik Hoar. “This was a case where our ongoing training assisted us in de-escalating the situation and having positive outcome.”

