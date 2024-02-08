Police arrest man accused of using crowbar to break into Reading residence

READING, Mass. — A man was arrested Thursday for a past breaking into a building, according to authorities.

A 37-year-old Reading man will be charged with breaking and entering and trespassing. Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

On February 1, officers responding to Gould Street for a past break-in around 12:19 p.m. found that someone had forced entry into the building, according to Reading Police.

Investigators say they identified a man who used a crowbar to break into a locked door.

He is being summonsed to Woburn District Court and will be arraigned at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.

