Perkins School for the Blind placed on lockdown after ‘threatening call,’ police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Authorities responded to a school for children and young adults with disabilities after they allegedly received a phone threat Tuesday morning.

Watertown Police say Perkins School for the Blind received a “threatening phone call” around 10:45 a.m.

As a precautionary measure, the school was placed in lockdown, according to authorities. Perkins then transitioned to a shelter-in-place after police completed a walkthrough of the campus and determined the threat was of low validity.

Officers maintained a presence at the school for the rest of the day.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Perkins said, “The safety of our students and employees is our top priority, and we are grateful for the swift response of the Watertown Police Department.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

