Officers help track down wayward horses who escaped from Framingham farm

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Officers in Framingham got an unexpected call Monday when a pair of horses managed to escape from a farm.

Officer Brian Conner responded to the scene and found the two steeds “taking a scenic tour of the south side,” according to authorities.

Police and farm staff were eventually able to return the horses, Champ and Charley, back home.

“One thing about police work is that you can never predict what your shift is going to be like,” Framingham Police wrote in a social media post.

There were no reports of any injuries to either humans or horses.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group