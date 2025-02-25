No injuries reported after roof of vacant Somerville building collapses

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Crews blocked off a vacant building on Monday after its roof caved in unexpectedly.

Officials say around 5:17 p.m. they received a call of a structural collapse at 316 Somerville Avenue.

The building was a one story wood structure that had been empty since a fire in 2013.

Responding crews found the building’s roof collapsed inward and pushed out several exterior walls.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire services along with inspectional services are working to secure the property. Yellow caution tape was placed around the adjacent sidewalk.

