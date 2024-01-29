Newton parent files emergency motion to bring an end to the teachers strike

NEWTON, Mass. — As the teachers’ strike in Newton enters its second week, one parent is taking matters into their own hands to get her children back in school.

On Monday, an emergency motion to intervene was filed in Middlesex Superior Court by a Newton parent who claims the strike has had “severely detrimental effects” on her children’s education and overall well-being.

According to court documents, one of the parents has three children in the Newton Public Schools system, one of whom requires IEP support.

“The lack of structured learning and continuity severely hamper their progress, as regular practice is vital for retaining and understanding new concepts,” the motion reads. “Missing regular assistance in reading, writing, and math could jeopardize her chances of college acceptance. The prolonged strike exacerbates these issues, especially for students with special needs.”

The parent also cites the significant emotional toll the strike has on her children. Two of them play sports, and a shortened athletic season, she says, has caused detriments to their mental health.

“These missed experiences,” she says, “are irreplaceable.”

Beyond the toll on her children, the parent and her husband both work full-time and say they can’t adequately supervise their children.

“It is the interruption which is a crucial unrecoverable loss,” the motion argues. “Merely tacking some school days at the end of the school year does not address that.”

In a statement, the NTA said:

The NTA has spent every moment of this strike trying to reopen schools. But we can no longer accept working conditions that put students at risk or are not meeting their needs. We cannot return to our jobs until a fair contract is settled. The family seeking to intervene in the court action involving the NTA actually has no legal standing in this matter. Private citizens cannot seek injunctive relief in a public sector strike. Our goal all along is to get students back into the classrooms where learning thrives. Without aides and behavior therapists, many students cannot learn to the fullest. But at current wages offered by Newton, qualified individuals cannot afford to take those jobs. Similarly, without easy access to a social worker, a student’s mental health crisis can escalate. That is unacceptable. The educators who cannot take the necessary time off to care for themselves struggle to bring their best into the classroom. We share the concern and anger of parents. But that anger needs to be directed toward Mayor Fuller and the School Committee who are not fully funding our schools.

Newton teachers rally

Schools in Newton have now been closed for 7 days, making it the longest school strike in recent memory.

Fines for the NTA have reached $425,000, with more fines expected if the two sides can’t come to an agreement.

Striking teachers rallied loudly outside city hall on Monday pleading their cause.

“We can’t just break. It’s all or nothing it’s all back, or all of us are out. The schools can’t open unless all of us go back,” said NTA member Katani Eaton Sumner.

High school students attended the rally to support their teachers. But they say they are concerned about the length of this strike.

“I’m a little concerned I’m missing the college preps. I’m missing things that will possibly be important,” said Leonor Quessa, a junior at Newton South High School.

Meantime, the Chairman of the state Republican Party tells me it is time for Governor Maura Healey to get involved.

“We’re really concerned that the children and the parents are caught in the middle of this strike,” said Mass GOP Chair Amy Carnevale. “We think the governor and her administration should encourage the teachers to get back in the classroom so the kids can get back to learning.”

Members of the NTA have been getting paid throughout the strike.

They are expected to provide an update at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

