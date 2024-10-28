New video shows truck accused of striking Reading officer who was conducting traffic stop

READING, Mass. — Police are asking for the public to check their surveillance cameras after a truck struck an officer on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:29 p.m. when the officer was conducting a traffic stop near 326 Lowell Street at Willow Street.

Authorities say an older model red pickup truck with a black bumper struck the police officer on the elbow with the side-view mirror.

The truck was traveling east on Lowell Street and then turned south on Willow Street. The vehicle may also have a light strip across the back of the tailgate door.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released. Their injuries were not considered to be serious.

Reading officer struck by a vehicle, police seeking public’s help locating driver (READING POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Reading Police are asking residents of Lowell Street and Willow Street to check to see if they have footage of the truck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 781-944-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

