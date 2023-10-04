Man hospitalized in second shooting of day in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A man was hospitalized Tuesday night in the second shooting of the day in Framingham.

Officers responding to the area of Gordon Street around 11:30 p.m. for a call about the sounds of gunfire found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Framingham Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

