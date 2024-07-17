Man hospitalized after being pulled from Walden Pond

CONCORD, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being pulled from a pond in Concord.

Troopers say they responded to Walden Pond just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man in his 50s struggling in the water, according to State Police. DCR lifeguards pulled the man from the water while Concord firefighters transported him to Emerson Hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

