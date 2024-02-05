TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a suspect they say flashed a woman before driving off in a white pickup truck on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of lewd activity in a business parking lot on Main Street learned that a suspect had exposed himself to a woman and made a lewd comment, according to Tewksbury Police.

The suspect drove away in what’s described as a white, 4-door Ford pickup truck with a yellow V-plow and a gray sander in the bed of the truck.

Police attempted to locate the truck but were unsuccessful.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Man accused of exposing himself to woman in Tewksbury parking lot sought by police (Tewksbury Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group