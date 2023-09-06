Investigation underway after man shot in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in Everett late Monday night.
Officers responding to the area of Main Street and Pierce Avenue around 10:38 a.m. for a shots fired incident found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Everett Police.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Everett Police at 617-389-2120.
