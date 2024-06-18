Heatwave begins as schools in Mass. get out

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The hottest day in two years in the Boston area — and the last day of school for Framingham students and teachers.

As the temperature soared past 90 degrees, each group celebrated the onset of summer vacation in different ways.

A group of about 20 fifth graders repaired to Mad Willie’s ice cream shop on Worcester Road to celebrate what in adulthood they may not be so eager to celebrate: their ascendance into middle school...

Owner Sunil Patel was expecting the rush and came prepared.

“We have all the flavors, all the slushes... we have no problem,” he said.

Patel was fortunate Mad Willie’s was able to stay open. An electrical fire next door at University Pizza forced that business to shut down around 2 p.m.

Some of those future middle schoolers may run into Phys Ed teacher Ben Disanto next fall.. We found him at the Pinecrest Golf Club in Holliston — just hours after the school year ended — carrying on a nine-year tradition of golfing with a colleague on the last day of school.

“We wrapped up for the school year and couldn’t ask for a better day to golf — besides the heat,” Disanto said. “For sure we’re going to ride in a cart, that’s number one, instead of walking, which I like to do normally.”

Pinecrest said it had a busy morning, hosting two nine-hole tournaments including one involving seniors from Franklin. They all fared just fine. But come afternoon, as temperatures rose, business fell back.

Jim Stucchi didn’t have a choice but to report for work. The owner of Stucchi Landscape and Design was in the middle of a project on Fairview Street in Holliston which involved dirt, boulders, granite, and trees. He and fellow landscaper Tom Goulding chugged down water as they planted a large birch tree. Stucchi’s seven-year-old son Torin, on a come-to-work-with-Dad day, helped by sweeping off recently installed granite steps.

Stucchi said he began preparing for the heatwave last week.

“I sent a text message out to the entire crew on Friday saying, hey it’s gonna be in the 90s all week up close to 100 so prepare yourself now,” he said. “Bring at least a gallon of water every day. We have Gatorade for all the guys in the morning.”

Stucchi also planned to visit his other worksites to make sure other crews stayed hydrated. He said when the temperature soars to near 100, you can’t expect 100% from outdoor workers. He also urged workers to take breaks.

