DA: Chelmsford lieutenant indicted for tampering with police report, intimidating witness

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A lieutenant was indicted Tuesday for allegedly tampering with a 2024 police report involving a drunk sheriff’s office employee nearly striking an officer head-on in their car, according to authorities.

54-year-old Francis Goode Jr., a Chelmsford Police Lieutenant, is charged with tampering with a record for use in an official proceeding, intimidation of a witness and violating the standards of conduct as a public employee for allegedly altering dispatch records and instructing a subordinate officer not to charge an arrestee in connection with an operating under the influence offence because of the arrestee’s employment in law enforcement.

“Employment as a member of law enforcement does not include being allowed to escape responsibility for breaking the law as a professional courtesy,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

According to the DA’s office, on March 16, 2024, 42-year-old Michael Caprigno of North Reading was allegedly driving in Chelmsford Center when he got pulled over for almost hitting a patrol officer head-on.

During the course of their interaction, the patrol officer allegedly noticed signs of intoxication and arrested Caprigno.

Investigators say Caprigno became hostile and told officers they’d regret arresting him because he was employed by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Caprigno was transported back to the police station where the arresting officer was met by Lieutenant Goode.

Caprigno told Lt. Goode while in the booking area that he worked for the Suffolk County Sheriff.

At this point, Lt. Goode allegedly ordered the arresting officer to write a citation for marked lanes only and take no further steps related to the arrest and not discuss it with anyone else.

Caprigno was not booked at the time.

According to the DA’s office, this incident came to the attention of the Chelmsford Police Chief Colin Spence in December 2024. He then referred the matter to the Middlesex DA.

“The offenses which underlie today’s indictments stand in direct contradiction to the very oath which police officers are sworn to uphold. We must ensure that everyone is held to accountability equally, regardless of their occupation,” said District Attorney Ryan.

Caprigno was indicted Tuesday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and a violation of the standards of conduct as a public employee.

Arraignments for both men have not yet been scheduled.

According to the state’s payroll website, Caprigno is a sergeant jail officer for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and collected a $143,596 salary in 2024.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for confirmation of Caprigno’s employment status and a comment about his indictment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group