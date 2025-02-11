Local craft brewers brace for aluminum tariffs

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Aluminum is more important than ever for Jack’s Abby. Last year, the craft brewer took over production for Wormtown Brewery and Night Shift Brewing — significantly expanding its need for cans.

If President Trump’s 25% tariff on aluminum holds, Jack’s Abby and other craft brewers could take a hit on costs. While that might not be enough to push large producers to the brink, smaller operations could be facing some tough decisions.

“Seems like every town has a brewery and at one time I think we thought they were all printing money and very successful,” said Rich Nichols, manager at Jack’s Abby in Framingham. “But I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

Craft breweries continue to open in Massachusetts — but the Mass. Brewers Guild noted that some have also closed.

The industry faces another obstacle on the retail end: high shelf prices that are keeping younger beer drinkers away.

“For many years now, I’ve feared that we’re losing people,” said Ken Onofrey, owner of the craft beer store Crafted in Holliston. “Due to pricing going up and up and up.”

Onofrey said the craft beer industry, plain and simple, needs to attract younger drinkers.

“I’m 43 years old,” he said. “The older I get the less I can drink. They need to bring young people into the fold and $22 four-packs of beer isn’t doing that.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group