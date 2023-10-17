Car crashes into Chelmsford gym after driver presses the automatic starter, police say

CHELSMFORD, Mass. — A car was sent careening into a Chelmsford gym Monday night after the driver allegedly pressed the automatic remote starter.

Chelmsford Police responded to the Orange Theory on Drum Hill Road around 8:30 p.m. for a report of a car into the building.

Arriving officers found the car had shattered the storefront and sent glass spilling onto the sidewalk.

Although the crash is still under investigation, authorities say the operator was walking out of a nearby store and pressed his automatic remote starter for the car. The vehicle backed up slowly, then lurched forward into the front of the gym, according to police.

The gym was closed at the time of the crash and there was no structural damage to the building.

Police say one minor injury was reported.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

