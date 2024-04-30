Bomb threat made toward Watertown schools prompts increased police presence

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Residents will see an increased police presence at several Watertown schools after a threat was made on Tuesday morning.

In a letter sent home to parents, Watertown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deanne Galdston said a bomb threat email that named several schools and addresses was received. The email contained erroneous information from an unknown source, according to officials. In conjunction with Watertown Police, the threat was not deemed credible.

Out of an abundance of caution, however, Dr. Galdston said the following safety steps will be taken throughout the remainder of the school day:

There will be an increased police presence at schools today and in the coming day.

Reviewing information from the email to determine its source.

Our schools entrances are controlled, and there is no reason to believe that any device is in our schools.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are conducting a perimeter sweep with canine support.

The Watertown Police Department has collaborated with other local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate the matter.

All entrances and exits to our schools are being redundantly monitored.

Classes will continue as usual and the police department is actively investigating the source of the threat.

“All threats to our school or students are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” Dr. Galdson said. “Our schools are committed to the safety and education of all our students at all times, every day. We wanted you to have the facts so you can discuss them with your child and emphasize the seriousness of this issue and that with the support of the police we will keep our schools safe.”

