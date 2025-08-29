Bomb squad called to Concord business after woman drops off suspicious device, police say

CONCORD, Mass. — The State Police Bomb Squad was called to a Concord convenience store Thursday night following a report of a suspicious device.

Concord Police say they were called to the Nine Acre Farm Convenience store on Sudbury Road around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a woman placing a suspicious package on the floor and pulling the fire alarm.

The woman fled the scene and it’s unclear at this time if she will face any charges.

Out of an abundance of caution, a restaurant and all businesses within 300 feet of the store were evacuated.

No homes are in the immediate vicinity.

Sudbury Road was shut down from Nashawtuc Country Club to the Sudbury Line, as was Route 117 from Dakin Road in Sudbury to Lee’s Bridge while police investigated.

All roadways have since reopened.

Along with the bomb squad, Concord Police and the fire department all responded to the scene.

The Acton and Bedford Fire Departments are providing mutual aid at Concord’s station at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

