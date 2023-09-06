Belmont students head back to school as police urge parents not to drive them in

BELMONT, Mass. — Students in Belmont head back to the classroom Wednesday as police in town are urging families not to drive their kids to school.

“I hope you will all consider not driving your children to school,” Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac wrote. “The parking lots of the Belmont Public Schools and the roads around them are not conducive to the amount of motor vehicle traffic that occurs around start time and the end of the school day.”

If students live close enough, MacIsaac is encouraging families to walk with their children to school. If they live farther away, he is asking students to take the school bus.

MacIsaac said every week of the school year the department receives complaints from all six schools in town regarding traffic and pedestrian safety around school pick-up and drop-off times.

He said the vast majority of violators are parents.

With construction and new traffic patterns in place, MacIsaac is asking drivers to be extra cautious and careful around Belmont Middle and High Schools as well as Burbank and Wellington Elementary Schools.

